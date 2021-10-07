OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- An Oak Grove man who stopped on his way to work to see if his lottery scratchers were winners has won $100,000.
According to a release from the Missouri Lottery, the man stopped at at the Pilot Travel Center at 6676 S. Highway 13 in Higginsville during his commute to check if scratchers he'd purchased the day before had won anything.
One was a "Super Crossword Tripler" ticket. It's a $5 game with more than $8 million in unclaimed prizes (including three more top prizes of $100,000).
"A message came up telling me I had won $100,000, and I was like, 'Whoa!'" he said. "So, I had the clerk working scan it, and she told me I needed to go to a Lottery office."
He'd won one of the game's seven top prizes.
Below are some notes from the Missouri Lottery:
In FY21, players in Lafayette County won more than $2.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $289,000 in commissions and bonuses. More than $598,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.
