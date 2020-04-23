JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 28-year-old Oak Grove man has been charged in connection with a fatal beating that happened in 2019.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, David Z. Haynie has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, the crime happened in the morning of Sept. 16 of last year. The KCPD went to the 9100 block of E. 43rd Terrace and found the victim, Darryle J. Humbird from Kansas City. He appeared to have been fatally beaten.
At the crime scene, police found a rock that appeared to have blood on it. Testing found both Humbird and Haynie’s DNA on the rock.
Also, the Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled that the death was a homicide and the cause of blunt force trauma.
Haynie’s wife told detectives that he had cash and drugs after the homicide that he didn’t have before. She also admitted to using the victim’s credit card after the homicide, but said she wasn’t at the crime scene.
Additionally, other witnesses told police they heard Haynie’s wife say she and him had gone to rob the victim and that he beat the victim to death with a rock.
Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $200,000.
