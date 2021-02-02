KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A second KC bar is suing Kansas City Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas hoping to overturn COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Signs posted on the windows of O’Dowd’s Gastrobar on the Country Club Plaza say the business is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. They hope to reopen in the spring. The sign also asks customers to, “ask your senator and representative to pass another round of PPP Loans and extend unemployment benefits to help the thousands of businesses and staff irreparably harmed due to no fault of their own.”
A spokesperson for Knetic Group, a public relations firm representing O’Dowd’s, says O’Dowd’s closed in October of last year due to COVID-19 emergency orders. According to the lawsuit, O’Dowd’s was unable produce enough revenue to pay rent, utilities, payroll and other operating expenses due to COVID restrictions.
The spokesperson said casinos, full-service convenience stores, movie theaters and other similar businesses could stay open past the original 10PM curfew and the current midnight curfew for bars and restaurants. The statement said, “It is also an irrational belief, not based on any proven science, that COVID-19 will not affect patrons at the two Kansas City casinos after midnight. O’Dowd’s maintains the rules must be the same for all the players both big and small.”
KCTV News asked Mayor Lucas for a response to the lawsuit. “The O’Dowd’s lawsuit is without merit under Missouri law just like the suits filed against us before. As it has been since the onset of this pandemic, our primary objective is to save lives,” Lucas said in a written statement. “As I have said many times, mayors take no pleasure in imposing mandates, but we are in the most extraordinary of circumstances, and we sure as hell aren’t backing down or changing course due to fear of a lawsuit filed by the same lawyer who couldn’t bother to spell my name right in the last lawsuit he filed against me over our COVID guidelines.”
The attorney representing O’Dowd’s is also representing The Blue Line hockey bar that filed a similar lawsuit. A case management conference is scheduled for The Blue Line lawsuit in March.
Full Statement from O’Dowd’s Gastrobar (Public Relations are being handled by Knetic Group):
O’Dowd’s now becomes the second area bar to bring suit over COVID restrictions imposed by the Mayor. Lucas’ use of “Orders” premised upon public health has allowed him to circumvent the democratic process and separation of powers between the legislative body of Kansas City, the City Council of Kansas City and the executive body, headed by the Mayor. These executive orders have been issued without approval of the legislative body of the city or without approval of the Kansas City Health Department (as no head of this department signed off on them).
…”Restaurants, taverns, and all other venues, including wedding and other event spaces, shall close at 10 p.m., (now 12am*) require social distancing between different parties, and limit the number of occupants indoors to no more than 50 percent of building occupancy.” O’Dowd’s who closed in October, 2020 due to these orders, was given no opportunity to object to Mayor’s orders while businesses such as casinos, full service convenience stores, movie theaters, and similar businesses are allowed to stay open well past the 10pm mark. In addition, it is the arbitrary and capricious belief by O’Dowd’s, indoor facilities such as Union Station of Kansas City apparently approved by the Mayor were allowed to “pack” people in as they were in and out before 10pm. It is also an irrational belief, not based on any proven science, that Covid - 19 will not affect patrons at the two (2) Kansas City casinos after midnight.
O’Dowd’s maintains the rules must be the same for all the players both big and small. This is not about financial gain, but it is about due process and an equal playing field where presently the large corporations have the advantage over the small local players, specifically casinos.
Full Statement Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas:
“The O’Dowd’s lawsuit is without merit under Missouri law just like the suits filed against us before. As it has been since the onset of this pandemic, our primary objective is to save lives. The City has crafted each set of COVID guidelines based on clear, data-driven advice from health and scientific leaders from the White House and CDC down to our Health Department.
“Due to our COVID guidelines to protect those most vulnerable in our community, and to many making responsible decisions—wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, and practicing basic hygiene—we have seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases over the past many weeks. Our goal is to see a continued decline in cases and more vaccines getting into Kansas Citians’ arms, so we can slowly and responsibly get to our new normal.
“As I have said many times, mayors take no pleasure in imposing mandates, but we are in the most extraordinary of circumstances, and we sure as hell aren’t backing down or changing course due to fear of a lawsuit filed by the same lawyer who couldn’t bother to spell my name right in the last lawsuit he filed against me over our COVID guidelines.”
