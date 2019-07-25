Nurses at Children's Mercy ICU nursery expect 36 babies in 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Nurses at an intensive care nursery at Children's Mercy Hospital are having their own massive baby boom.
The hospital said in a Facebook post that 36 babies are expected this year among the nurses. Twenty of the babies have already been born, and only two of the new arrivals are girls.
The post proclaims "OH, BABY!!" It includes a picture of the nurses holding their squirming babies and a sign listing their birthdays. The nurses who hadn't delivered yet held up their due dates.
