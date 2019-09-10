FARMINGTON, MO (AP) -- Don't try telling Marilyn and Jimmie Lovelace that lightning doesn't strike twice, not after the Missouri couple won a big Lottery prize for the second time - and narrowly missed out on a second multi-million dollar payout.
The Missouri Lottery says the Farmington couple matched four of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, in the Sept. 4 Powerball drawing. That earned them a $50,000 prize.
The same couple won a $3.7 million Lotto jackpot prize in 2007.
In the latest win, Jimmie Lovelace bought his ticket at a County Mart store in Farmington.
The winning numbers for the Sept. 4 drawing were 4, 8, 30, 52, 59, and the Powerball was 2. Lovelace missed out only on the number 8.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is estimated at $50 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.