Number of Kansas City homicides increase to 103 this year

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Homicide numbers for Kansas City continue to grow.
Two shootings - one being fatal - overnight brings the total number of homicides to 103.
A man was shot and killed near 29th Street and Park Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. When officers got to the scene they found the victim on the ground. Paramedics determined the man was dead.
Police are searching for suspects.
Leaders of the police force will discuss this homicide and others over the past month on Tuesday. They will also go over the monthly crime summary.
What they’ll find is most victims are between the ages of 17 and 34.
According to the most recent homicide analysis, the cause of the homicides is an argument or simply unknown.
