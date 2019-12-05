LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Marcus Simms, 36, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for murdering his girlfriend in 2014.
Simms was also sentenced to 100 years in prison for armed criminal action and seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle, which arose due to a subsequent car theft. The sentences have all been set to run consecutively.
According to police, someone called at 7 a.m. on April 30, 2014, and said that that there was a naked man running around an apartment complex off N. Hickory Street.
Evidence at that location identified the man as Simms and, when officers went to his residence, they found Michelle Boldridge’s body. She died due to a broken neck and multiple stab wounds. She was also missing an eye.
At about 7:15 a.m. the same morning, a still naked Simms appeared at the Liberty Public School’s bus barn on Highway 291. He then stole a van from there. No students were at the bus barn while Simms was there.
Shortly after stealing the van, officers heard that there had been an accident that involved a van running off the road. Officers ultimately found Simms, who was still naked, and took him into custody.
The police found a human eye inside a car that was parked in the vicinity. Simms’ DNA was also found in that car.
“This is one of the most bizarre cases I’ve seen,” said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White. “To murder a loved one, carry her gouged out eye from the crime, and then strip naked and steal a minivan? Very weird.”
