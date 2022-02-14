JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Federal investigators gave an update Monday on the weekend plane crash that killed a 51-year-old California man, saying a full investigation could take as long as a year.
The fixed-wing single-engine Piper aircraft took off Sunday from the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe. Shortly after takeoff, pilot Robert Douglas Ming contacted Air Traffic Control to tell them he needed to return to the airport. He did not tell air traffic personnel why he needed to return, according to National Transportation Safety Board investigators.
The plane crashed near the runway at 10:20 a.m., fully engulfed in flames. The pilot, the only person on-board, died in the fiery wreck.
Federal investigators are in their very early stages of the investigation, which could take as long as a year, according to the NTSB. They are looking into whether there was a problem with the aircraft, and are examining whether any data or analytics recorded by the plane's instruments survived the fire. The plane did not have a flight data recorder, they said.
Investigators moved the plane to an off-site location and are doing on-site documentation Monday.
Sunday's crash was the second plane crash at the same airport in the span of 10 days. Earlier this month, another small aircraft took off and turned around as well, crashing in the process. The two people on-board that flight were not injured.
Investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are related, although they initially do not appear to be, the NTSB said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.