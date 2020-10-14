KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The city of Nashville is considering penalties on the organizer of a large religious, mostly unmasked, gathering of people outside the historic courthouse there. It’s caused quite a controversy. Now that same group is planning an event in Kansas City.
Video from Nashville on Sunday has caused alarm due to most of the crowd not wearing a mask as coronavirus cases rise across Tennessee and the Midwest in general.
Nashville health officials say there could be penalties coming against the organizer, spurring strong reaction from many, including a congressional candidate calling it a #waronchristians. But Reverend Shanna Steitz sees things differently.
“We are worshiping just in different ways. We’re still together, just apart,” Reverend Steitz said.
Services at Community Christian Church in Kansas City have been virtual since March.
Reverend Steitz believes it’s best to keep her congregation safe and though she’s lost a few members for that, she’s gained a lot too.
“Some of these people I’ve never met in person. One of them lives in rural central Missouri, one of them lives in Lawrence,” Reverend Steitz said.
One of her church members is Dr. Steven Stites of The University of Kansas Health System.
“In the Midwest, in Kansas City and in Kansas City, Missouri, we are seeing significant rises in the number of people who are infected,” University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites said.
He says gatherings this big, even if outside, are a bad idea. The Facebook event for the #letusworship concert in Kansas City has nearly 500 people saying they’ll attend.
“Is it harder than it is inside, you bet. Can it still happen? Absolutely. There are plenty of good examples, just think about Sturgis, of events in which people who are largely outside but they’re close together and they’re not wearing masks and they will share the virus,” Dr. Stites said.
He cautions anyone thinking about going to that event to reconsider, and it has nothing to do with the fact the event is for Christian worship.
“Covid does not discriminate. It doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor or if you live in Kansas and Missouri or a Republican or a Democrat. It doesn’t care if you’re Christian or Jew,” Dr. Stites said.
“My prayer would be that people would follow the health department guidelines around social distancing and wearing masks. That would be my prayer for those folks who choose to gather over there,” Reverend Steitz said.
The Kansas City Health Department keeps a list of large gatherings they hear about to use when contact tracing. They hadn’t heard of this one yet. They sent KCTV5 News a statement.
“We want everyone to remember the risk levels. Outside is lower risk than inside, but shouting and singing, in close proximity to others increases the risks at both inside and outside events.
Whether it’s an outdoor concert, outdoor worship service, outdoor restaurant, bar or party, be aware of how close you are to others outside your bubble and how often you’re washing your hands and taking other precautions, like wearing a mask. If you’re not worried about protecting yourself, please think of the vulnerable around you or the ones waiting for you at home.
The risk of COVID-19 spreading at events and gatherings increases as follows:
Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.
More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear masks, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).
Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area.
Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.