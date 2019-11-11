KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Rocky Tankersley is like a history book on wheels. He’ll show people every letter, medal and picture he has from his time in the navy during world war two, but they have to ask.
“It’s like Christianity. If you get the chance to talk about it, you talk about it,” he said. “Otherwise, you don’t. That’s kind of the way it is with that.”
The 98-year-old Tankersley never thought about the service, until one infamous day in 1941.
“Four of us were in this hamburger joint out on the east side of Kansas City playing a pinball machine," he recalled.
That’s where they heard the news about the attack on Pearl Harbor. All four friends enlisted that week, and they were dropped in the middle of the biggest conflict the world had ever seen.
“I was in the invasion of North Africa. I served under General George Patton,” Tankersley explained. “But after that, I ended up in the invasion of Southern France.”
As a gunner on the USS Macomb, Tankersley was part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s escort to the Tehran Conference.
“We didn’t think that much about it,” he said. "It was a duty. Something we did.”
Then Tankersley’s duties shifted to the Pacific. He swept mines around Okinawa eight days before the invasion.
“So we were there for the signing of the peace treaty in Japan. And I saw the victory flying over Tokyo,” he recalled. “And when you look up, the sky was black with airplanes.”
Tankersely says that one decision, made in a burger joint, changed the way he sees everything.
“Yeah, I’m proud of it. I was able to see what I saw, you know? I mean I would have never, a Missouri boy, I probably never would have got farther than California.”
