KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chainsaws echoed through neighborhoods along Highway 9 near N. 75th Street on Tuesday.
A morning storm uprooted trees and brought branches down on roofs along several blocks.
Wendy McCrary had been starting work for the day from her home office when the skies quickly darkened.
"It came out of nowhere," she said.
She took cover just as the wind knocked a tree limb onto her roof, punching a hole in the roof and ceiling right above where she had been sitting.
"It's been a rough morning," she said.
Her boyfriend and a contractor friend were working on the limb late into Tuesday morning.
It was perched precariously in the tree until they deftly cut it and lowered it with ropes.
"They're awesome to keep that off the roof and keep it from damaging the roof anymore than it was, so we didn't have more damage to it," McCrary said.
Down the street, Chris Moyer had also found himself with a mess on his hands. A limb had taken out part of his roof and gable. He said his backyard was inaccessible because of downed power lines.
"You come home to this and it's like, 'Well okay,'" he said glumly. "What are you going to do?"
Like many in the neighborhood, however, he had a good sense of humor about it.
"At least my lawn looks good," he joked. "I mowed yesterday."
