KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The community is stepping up after a Northland family of six is displaced from their home by a fire. The incident happening just days from the holiday.
“I expected when we heard that noise, it sounded like a street light had gone out or something,” Morgan Sterling, neighbor, said.
A sound many in the quiet Adrian Avenue neighborhood in the Northland thought to be gunshots.
“It honestly sounded like a gunshot,” Sterling said.
“I was on FaceTime with somebody upstairs in my bedroom when my mom was startled by what sounded like gunshots,” Devon Plackard, neighbor, said.
But instead, they quickly learned it was their neighbors home up in flames.
“It’s scary number one, I mean, you don’t want that to happen to anybody, but it really could have happened to anyone and we are just grateful everyone ended up being okay,” Sterling said.
Which one of the reasons they’re okay is because the family’s son woke the family up to alert them. While everyone in the neighborhood is now trying to get back to normal, their minds are still on the family.
The family lost a lot in the house fire, but one of the things that they didn’t lose was the love and support from their community.
That’s evident, based on the GoFundMe that has raised more than $9,000 in one day, an act of community kindness that is encouraging to the neighborhood.
“It’s an absolutely devastating occurrence and the fact that people are rallying around and doing everything they can to help them out. It sounds like they have family local which is great, so I’m sure any amount of money can help them right now,” Sterling said.
At this time, fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
