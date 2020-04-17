KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A young Northland elementary student is sewing masks for first responders.
North Kansas City Schools student Ali Rabeneck personally delivered a bag full of homemade masks to the Gladstone Police Department earlier this week.
The 6-year-old dropped off the masks to a very appreciative police department.
Ali wanted to help the community in some way. After brainstorming with her teacher at Meadowbrook Elementary School, the first-grader decided she wanted to make masks.
She knows a little about sewing, but this was her first big project. She also included a handwritten note saying, “I made these for you because I care you are my heros.”
After seeing her donation to Gladstone police, the Clay County Sheriff's Department requested some face masks from Ali, and she sewed 80 more to donate.
