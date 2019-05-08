KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – New details are emerging after a body was found in the basement of a Northland home after a fire over the weekend.
A man arrested at that house, Colton Stock, has been charged with assault, and now the man he's accused of attacking said he's thankful he survived.
Floyd Wood came to the home in the 5600 block of North Poe after being asked by Stock to help move furniture. Court documents say Stock then asked Wood to look at a motorcycle inside the basement.
Wood told KCTV5 News that the alleged attack happened when he went downstairs. He said started to take a picture of the bike with his phone when the issues started.
“I was going to make it bigger so I could see it and look up what kind of motorcycle it was,” Wood explained. “Well, he started freaking out when I took my phone out.”
The 56-year-old Wood said he decided to leave the basement but instead found himself fighting for his life. It was a fight he won’t soon forget.
“He jumped on my back, got me in a choke hold and put his knee in the center of my back and was whipping me around the room trying to break my neck,” he recalled.
After freeing himself from Stock’s grip, Wood then found himself on the floor with Stock’s knee on his shoulder pinning him down.
“I just kept going, ‘Why, why are you doing this?” he said. “He was looking for something to bash my head with, and I just pushed him off me and ran for the door.”
While Wood thought he was free, Stock followed behind, now armed with a weapon.
“I got half way across the lawn and he took a shot at me with his gun,” he said, adding that he thought Stock was trying to kill him because he was a witness.
The day before this attack happened, Wood said he was home with a friend, just around the corner from the scene of the fight, when Stock came over to get the friend, claiming he stole Stock’s gun.
“I said, ‘Well, what are you going to do?” Wood recalled to KCTV5 News. “He said, ‘We’re just going to have a little talk.’”
Wood’s security camera captured images of the exchange on his front porch. In it, Stock can be seen looking towards the camera with Wood’s friend on the right.
“And I pointed at him and said don’t you (beep) hurt him. And they took off and that’s the last I’ve seen him,” Wood said of the conversation.
Since then, a person was found dead in the basement of Stock’s house, and Wood believes it’s his friend. Police have yet to confirm the identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.