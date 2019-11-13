NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a murder that occurred Wednesday afternoon in a hotel room.
Officers were called to the American Inn located off Armour Road just before 5 p.m. for a shots fired call.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a male victim in a room that was deceased. That male has not yet been identified.
Police also said that a bullet grazed a person that was in an adjacent room, that person refused medical treatment.
This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
