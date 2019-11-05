KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the second time Tuesday, Amanda Cruse and her supporters have gathered their signs to protest in front of Line Creek Elementary. She says a teacher abused her child named Emmerson.
Amanda Cruse stood on the shoulder of northwest Waukomis Drive with a sign that read, “My child was abused at this school.”
“I find it hard to believe that my child is the only one,” Cruse said.
She wants to make other parents aware of what she says happened to her son while he was in an area of the school called the ‘cove.’
“My head got slammed against the wall twice,” Emmerson said.
7-year-old Emmerson says he was pulled, pushed and his head was hit against the wall.
“It wasn’t good, it was scary,” Emmerson said.
Cruse does acknowledge her son fought back and says he was suspended for one day and the teacher was suspended for four.
The director of communications at Park Hill School District would not confirm any details, saying they don’t comment on specific student or personnel matters.
They sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “If we would ever receive reports of an adult harming a student at school, we would thoroughly investigate these claims ourselves.”
“We are devoted to making sure our students have safe, caring learning environments. We would not have someone working with our students if we had evidence that they harmed children.
If we would ever receive reports of an adult harming a student at school, we would thoroughly investigate these claims ourselves, and we would report the case to the Department of Family Services, so they could investigate as well. In some situations, we would even get law enforcement involved to investigate.
We also hold all our students to high standards for behavior, which is an important part of keeping our classrooms safe.”
Emmerson has not been back to school since.
“They’re saying, well hey, we’ll put her on one side of the building, and we’ll put him on the other. Look, we’re all adults except him. That’s not real, they’re going to see each other. My child clearly has a reaction to that. I’m not trying to make him go through anything else,” Cruse said.
There is an open investigation with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Cruse says she just wants what’s best for her son.
“For me, that is him being able to go to school in a safe environment with not being intimidated and he can thrive and that’s really all we’re asking for,” Cruse said.
Cruse says she and her family will protest in front of the school until she gets justice for her son.
