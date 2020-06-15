KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A North Kansas City woman with prior convictions for embezzlement will spend more time in prison after defrauding a local solar energy company.
The federal judge sentenced 42-year-old Tonya A. Topel to two years and nine months without parole. She must also pay back more than $142,000 in restitution.
Authorities said Topel embezzled move than $116,000 from SunSource Homes, where she was hired after she had already pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling money from two other metro companies.
According to prosecutors, Topel started with the company in October 2016 as an office manager and accountant and began stealing from them a month later, making unauthorized purchases on company credit cards, issuing checks to herself using one of the business owner’s signature stamps, claiming fraudulent reimbursement costs and creating fraudulent paychecks to herself.
Prosecutors said Topel also used company money for trips around the country and to the Caribbean as well as for purchases, dining, vehicles and overdraft fees. Authorities said she even used money from the company to pay attorney’s fees and restitution for a prior employer who she was convicted of embezzling from in 2017.
Topel pleaded guilty on these latest charges of wire fraud in January of this year, and her sentence for these latest charges will run consecutively to an earlier conviction in 2018.
