BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.
Officials responded to northbound Interstate 49 south of Missouri 52 east just after 10.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred as a 2013 Kia was parked on the right shoulder and a male pedestrian was outside of the Kia.
A 2012 Hyundai traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the Kia. The pedestrian was then struck by the Kia.
The Kia traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The Hyundai traveled into the median and came to rest.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.