NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- North Kansas City Hospital will require its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
Employees of NKCH and Meritas Health must be vaccinated unless they have received a medical or religious exemption.
"Our patients, employees and community members look to us to keep them safe,” said Stephen Reintjes Sr., MD, the president and CEO of NKCH and MH. “There is overwhelming proof the COVID-19 vaccines reduce the spread of the virus, minimize the severity of symptoms and prevent death. Additionally, a fully vaccinated workforce signals to our patients that they are receiving care in the safest possible environment.”
“Making the vaccine mandatory is the right thing to do for our community and our staff,” Dr. Reintjes added. “We value our employees for their contributions to our organization and are committed to offering them support and providing convenient access to the vaccine as we take this next important step in fighting COVID-19.”
