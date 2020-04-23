NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- North Kansas City has amended their stay-at-home order to end at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.
This amendment mirrors the amendment that the Clay County Public Health Center made in their order on Wednesday.
The Clay County Public Health Center is developing a plan for the first phase of community recovery and reopening. It is being developed with the assistance of local leadership and will generally align with guidance from Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan for the State of Missouri.
The Clay County Health Center will release its plan by the middle of next week.
These plans will include detailed guidance for safely and gradually allowing businesses to reopen, events to resume and assist individuals in the reopening of our communities.
