PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) -- School administrators are investigating after a noose was found hanging in a restroom at an area high school.
In a letter sent to parents, a Platte County High School staff member reported the incident about 11 a.m. Thursday. It was made from a shoestring was found hanging at the north end of the high school.
The administration immediately began an investigation and reviewed video surveillance outside of the restroom.
According to the Platte County R-3 School District, they have spoken with students to further gather information.
"The imagery of a noose has significant impact. This incident, combined with the recent Google Document containing racist and hateful speech shared throughout our district, causes us to again emphasize that our district does not tolerate acts of racism, hate speech, or inappropriate, disruptive behavior. We will follow our Board of Education policies to hold students accountable for their actions," the district said in a letter to parents.
If you have any information that would assist in their investigation, please contact the high school at 816-858-2822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.