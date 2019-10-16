KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Wednesday is day 31 on the picket line for workers. The local 31 vice president said it’s the longest GM strike since the 30’s. That long without a paycheck is wearing on workers.
Since day one on the picket line for UAW local 31 members, Janice Witt has stood in solidarity. Her and her husband Ron haul food in their old Chevy truck and beat up trailer to a small pantry not far from the Fairfax plant. Their nonprofit is called the Raola Center for Family Life Development.
“Right now, we have folk who have no access to food,” Witt said.
The Union Hall also has a pantry but it’s only for union members.
“We get the ones who fall through the cracks,” Witt said.
It’s not just those on the picket line who are hurting. Witt says she’s serving families of non-union workers who are also out of work.
“12 to 20 families a day,” Witt said. “Even down to folks who sweep the floor. Some of those are contractors and they do not get assistance from the Union Hall.”
Witt says many of the workers are proud and don’t want to ask for help but have to feed their families.
“They are all still keeping hope. But they’re also getting a little nervous as to when this is going to come to an end because they’ve got bills that are due,” Witt said.
A deal could be coming soon but the big question is, when will workers get a check?
The Witts will continue to help workers feed their families until they can get back on their feet. That pantry is by appointment only. It’s located behind Ussery Auto Body Shop near 51st and Leavenworth Road.
