KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Newly published research finds noise pollution is getting in the way of animal communications.
Researchers analyzed how the animals responded when exposed to manmade noise and compared that to how they responded to their natural habitat background noise.
They found that acoustic signals were adjusted when exposed to manmade noises.
The change disrupts crucial communication cues like repelling rivals, parent-offspring communication and mate attraction.
The World Health Organization has said before that manmade noise is one of the most hazardous forms of pollution.
