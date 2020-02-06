GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – A police training range in Grandview is supposed to open up to the public this spring, but noise complaints forced it to shut down over the fall.
Now, the city wants to fix it. Let’s take a look at how.
Most of the time, Alan Hanks’ street near Clare Lake stays pretty quiet, but for more than 30 years they've tolerated the occasional interruption from down the street at a gun range where the local police department trains.
“We live in a peaceful quiet neighborhood,” he said. “We support the police department,” he added. “We want them to have proper training.”
However, the city opened a brand new gun range in September that was financed by a voter approved bond. It’s just up the hill from the old one and closer to the road.
“In my opinion, the noise was like a war zone,” Hanks said.
The new racket was too much for him and his neighbors.
Greg Melchior's house is about a football field's length away.
“You can't tolerate,” he said. “It will drive you crazy. You can't even have a conversation.”
They even measured the noise level from Melchior's house. It was more than 90 decibels, which is like being right next to a lawnmower.
“The public outcry was so great that the city took notice,” Hanks said. “They've been making efforts to correct the noise issue.”
Through the winter, the city conducted a study to find out how to dampen the sound and keep it from rattling people's windows. Until then, they're using the old training facility.
This week, the sound engineers who researched the range recommended additional walls and sound barriers, but Hanks worries it won't be enough.
“I was a little concerned about the extent of the study,” he said.
The city will hear public comments later this month before moving forward. A spokesperson said Grandview is still confident they can mute the shooting enough to open to the public two to three days a week in the spring.
“It's critical to have input at this juncture,” Hanks said.
He and his neighbors hope they're able to correct the cacophony.
