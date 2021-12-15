KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A transmitter that services the Kansas City area NOAA weather radios is down, impacting users ahead of a very active weather day.
The transmitter, located in Independence, services all surrounding counties in the Metro, including Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte in Missouri and Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte in Kansas.
The National Weather Service says they are aware of the outage, which is impacting several NOAA radio transmitters. Technicians are currently working on them, and NOAA recommends having an additional method to receive warnings.
As severe weather moves into our area, make sure that cell phones and laptops are charged, as well as battery banks and other portable electronics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.