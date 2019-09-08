OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe police have now clarified that shots were not fired during a disturbance that happened on Saturday night.
The incident happened in the 100 block of N. Kansas Ave. around 10 p.m. while the Old Settlers event was going on.
The police said they went to the area after someone called and told them about the disturbance. There were initial reports of shots being fired.
Officers were already assigned to the event nearby and on-patrol officers responded to investigate.
As it would turn out, the report of shots being fired was unsubstantiated.
The officers did locate a woman who was injured in a fall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-9717500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
