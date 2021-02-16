FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- For the second day in a row, Evergy implemented rolling power outages in the KC metro.
They shut off power to thousands of businesses and home for 30 minutes or longer.
The rolling outages ended before noon.
However, Evergy does say we are not out of the woods yet and there is a possibility that there could be more after 8 p.m. (when energy demands typically increase).
Evergy gets asked to implement the rolling blackouts by the Southwest Power Pool, which covers multiple states.
People trying to figure out how long their electricity would be out overwhelmed Evergy's website. If you logged on around 11 a.m., you would have seen an error message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.