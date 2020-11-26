Police line do not cross generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City's homicide problem didn't take a step back on this Thanksgiving holiday, as police responded early Thursday morning to a deadly shooting on the city's east side.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the neighborhood at 3:45 a.m. at 16th Street and Topping Avenue. There police found a man dead on the sidewalk dead from gunshot wounds. Police said no one is in custody in the incident, and they do not have a description of the shooter.

Detectives are canvassing the area, and crime scene technicians processed the scene.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. 

This is Kansas City's 166th homicide of the year, according to the Kansas City Police Department's Daily Homicide Tracker.

