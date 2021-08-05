BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) – The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed against a Basehor police officer accused of sexual assault after a review of the evidence found there was no probable cause to do so.
The Basehor Police Department had received a report of sexual assault in May of this year. The police department subsequently asked he Kansas Bureau of Investigation to review the matter. The department also put the officer on leave until the KBI could finish their investigation.
The KBI conducted their independent investigation, then handed the results over to the county attorney’s office.
“The following is a synopsis of facts based on that investigation and explanation for no charges being filed,” a release from the county attorney’s office said.
That release says Basehor police were called to the 4400 block of N. 141st St. on May 5 for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they talked to three people: A head of household (the person who called 911), her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend.
“The daughter was screaming and yelling upon their arrival,” the release states. “She was screaming at all parties present, which turned to the responding officers when they arrived. She remained at a heightened emotional and aggressive state throughout police contact. The other two individuals at the home were calm and cooperative throughout the officer encounter.”
“The daughter’s behavior and actions were intruding with the officer’s ability to get reports and information from the caller and other witnesses,” it continues. “Officers made several attempts and requests of the daughter to calm down but were unsuccessful in doing so. In an effort to finish their investigation and reports, and ensure everyone’s safety, one of the Basehor Police Officers temporarily detained the daughter. One handcuff was placed on the daughter before she was walked outside of the residence.”
The release continues: “After exiting the residence, the daughter became resistant and began flailing her arms wildly, seemingly to not be detained. From observation of video available and witnesses, the Basehor officer in question of an assault used only enough force necessary to fully handcuff the daughter. She was then escorted to the back of the patrol car until the officers finished obtaining reports and concluded their investigation. The daughter was released on scene following conclusion of the officer response.”
“Following the response, the daughter filed a formal complaint against the officer that detained her for an alleged sexual battery,” the release from the county attorney’s office states. “To charge someone with aggravated sexual battery, the State needs probable cause that the officer touched the daughter with the intent to arouse or satisfy his own sexual desires or the sexual desires of another person.”
The county attorney’s office says that it thoroughly reviewed--multiple times--all the evidence the KBI handed over. That evidence included eyewitness reports from neighbors, Ring doorbell footage, the KBI’s interview of the daughter, interviews with her parents, and interviews with all involved officers. The KBI tried to interview the boyfriend, but he declined.
After reviewing all this evidence, there “is insufficient evidence to show any crime occurred” according to the county attorney’s office.
“There is no evidence of any inappropriate touching,” said the office of Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “No evidence of anything done sexual in nature. Some of the evidence obtained showed contradictory evidence to claims made against the officer. After a full and thorough review of the evidence, this office finds no probable cause to any crime related to this incident.”
