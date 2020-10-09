KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: Just before 5:30 p.m., the police had cleared the scene of this standoff and no one was located inside the residence.
Previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City Police Department is working to peacefully resolve a standoff with two males inside an apartment that isn’t theirs.
According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 4500 block of Tracy around 2 p.m. due to prowlers or a burglary in progress.
The caller said she was in her residence, a downstairs apartment in a duplex, with her fiancé when she saw two men who she didn’t know walk up the back stairs and try to break into the upstairs residence that should be unoccupied.
She called then called police and then hid in her apartment.
When officers arrived, they surrounded the residence and helped rescue the woman and her fiancé from their apartment.
Then, officers tried to make contact when the two men believed to be upstairs.
They refused to come out, so a standoff began to try and deescalate any additional criminal behavior.
As of 4:30 p.m., negotiators were trying to talk with the two men and get them to come out peacefully.
This is a couple blocks away from where a woman was shot in her car near Brush Creek Boulevard and Troost Avenue just before 2 p.m.
However, the police say they do not yet know if the two events are related, as they need make contact with the two men in the upstairs apartment to be sure.
For more information about that shooting, click here.
