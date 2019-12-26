OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A large police presence could be seen in Overland Park after a pursuit ended there on Thursday night.
The chase ended around 9:30 p.m.
KHP said they had located a vehicle that had been pursued before by Lake Winnebago and Cass County in Missouri.
A short pursuit ensued, then the suspect ran off in the area of 119th and Nall by Menorah Medical Center.
Shots were fired by a trooper, but no one was injured.
The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, despite not being shot.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is handing the investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
