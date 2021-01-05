KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A tractor-trailer crash has closed some lanes of Interstate 29, just south of Barry Road.
Both northbound and southbound lanes are affected as the truck crashed though the concrete median.
No injuries were reported.
A message from Kansas City Scout indicated that the wreckage would be cleared by about 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.