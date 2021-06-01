OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- No one was injured in an Overland Park house fire on Tuesday morning.
Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters were called to the 9100 block of Farley Lane for a house fire just after 11:30 a.m.
The first crews at the scene said there was smoke coming from the roof of a single story, single family home.
Firefighters began to attack a fire in the garage while additional crews double-checked that everyone had safely exited the house.
Another fire was found inside the house and was extinguished.
The fire was quickly knocked down and was out in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
One woman was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
The fire caused moderate damage to the home and significant smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
