GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus in Johnson County today.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the three-vehicle crash happened in the area of 151st and Moonlight. That is in Gardner.
A school bus full of students was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
No injuries have been reported.
