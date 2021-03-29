OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police are searching for a man who pulled out a gun inside a Walmart and fired at least two shots at another customer inside the store.
There are no reported injuries. Investigators say they are also looking for the victim who left the store near Frontage Road and Farley in Overland Park.
“There were a lot of people inside who were terrified. Some people even locked themselves in the bathroom,” Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy said. “You can imagine you are hearing gunshots. You hear people scream. People hit the floor.”
Police say a man and a woman walked toward another man inside the Walmart as if they knew each other and had a conversation. “Words were exchanged at the cash register and that’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun from his waist and he shot point blank at the victim,” Lacy said. “Thank God he did not get hit.”
The suspects took off in a silver four door sedan headed northbound on I-35. Police say the victim also left the store before officers got inside. “To the victim if you are out there and you are seeing this interview, you know what happened please contact the Overland Park police department,” Lacy said. Police also asked customers and employees to describe what they saw as they left the parking lot.
Debra Graham learned about the shooting after she drove to the store Monday night to shop. She then called to check on her relative who works at the store. “My heart dropped. It’s crazy,” Graham said. “Right here, I live right around the corner.”
Police are not only asking the victim to come forward with information, they are also asking any witnesses to call the Overland Park police department. Investigators are reviewing several surveillance videos from cameras inside and outside of the store.
