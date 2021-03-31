OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at duplex in Overland Park.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 8600 block of Riggs Street.
First units on the scene reported heavy fire from the back of a two-story duplex. Firefighters went to work attacking fire on the exterior of the back side of the structure, while additional crews entered the duplex to conduct a search. All occupants were determined to be out safely.
In a matter of minutes, firefighters knocked down the exterior fire, which involved the first and second story and a lower level walkout in the rear of the structure. Crews then worked for about another half-hour overhauling hot spots and making sure the fire had not extended into the living space.
The seven occupants of the unaffected unit will be able to reoccupy. An adult and child from the affected unit will stay with relatives. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There is no word on the fire cause.
