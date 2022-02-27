KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in custody after a short police chase across the state line Saturday night.
Kansas City police were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the 13800 block of Madison after a person was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
When officers approached the vehicle in a parking lot, the found the driver inside had multiple firearms. Police said the driver would not comply with them and an officer discharged their weapon.
The driver then fled in their vehicle and police engaged in a short pursuit across the state line.
The suspect was taken into custody by Leawood police.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
