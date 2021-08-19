CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Ford F-150 production will be down next week at the Claycomo plant due to the semiconductor shortage and the pandemic’s impact on Malaysia.
According to a communications manager with Ford, “Kansas City Assembly Plant F-150 production will remove a super shift on Aug. 21 and be down the week of August 23 due to a semiconductor-related part shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia.”
“Kansas City Assembly Plant Transit production continues,” the statement notes. “Dearborn Truck Plant, which also produces the F-150, remains up.”
This is not the first time this year that production of the truck has been halted in the KC metro. It also happened happened for a number of weeks in April-May.
