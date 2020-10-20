JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Monday, KCTV5 News told you about a broken and overflowing ballot drop box in Johnson County.
We wanted to know who is watching over all the ballot drop boxes tens of thousands of voters in Johnson County have already used.
Monday the Election Commissioner said the sheriff’s office was watching the cameras at all the locations.
When we followed up Tuesday, that’s not what we found.
Voters we talked to say they trust the new drop boxes more than the mail.
“All of the questions that the current administration is raising I want to make sure that my vote counted,” Johnson County voter Cherise Sedlock said.
Tara Stratton, who also lives in Johnson County, agrees.
“I just thought it’d be a little safe,” Stratton said. “Our mail has been a little spotty.”
One voter said she would be more hesitant to drop off her ballot in the Los Angeles area.
Firefighters had to cut into the box to get the ballots out after the box was set on fire.
In Johnson County each of the seven drop box locations have a security camera.
“The sheriff’s office served in a consultant role on where to place, not the drop boxes, but the best placement for security cameras around those drop boxes,” Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Claire Canaan said.
When we spoke with the Election Commissioner Monday, she said the sheriff’s office watches the cameras.
“We have 24/7 security cameras on each one of our drop boxes being monitored all the time by the Sheriff’s department,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt said.
The sheriff’s office said they don’t have people watching day and night.
“Some of that access falls on the libraries themselves if they’re on their property,” Canaan said. “But we do have access to a few depending on their location.”
We went back to the Election Commissioner Tuesday to clear the air.
Is there one person or group watching over all of the drop boxes in Johnson County?
“The sheriff’s office coordinated all of those instillations with our county facilities department, so the specifics about who’s watching and who’s keeping the tapes, I need to find that out,” Schmidt said.
KCTV5 News is waiting on an updated answer from the Election Commissioner.
