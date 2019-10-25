JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) – This week, a Jackson County grand jury made a ruling that means no charges will be filed after an officer fatally shot a man earlier this year.
The jury issued a "no-true bill" according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
The shooting happened on May 26 in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine. Terrance M. Bridges, 30, was fatally shot by a KCPD officer responding to a call.
Police say Bridges had forced his way into a home and took a vehicle. While officers were at the home, Bridges returned.
Bridges fled when police tried to arrest him, but an officer caught up with him just south of the home. Bridges struggled, and the officer fired his gun.
Bridges received first aid and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he died.
The officer wasn't injured.
Missouri law requires that the proceedings of criminal grand juries are not subject to public disclosure, so the prosecutor’s office has no further comment about this case.
