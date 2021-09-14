LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Lawrence Police Department released information regarding the large protest that happened on Monday night.
According to the police, officers went to the 1600 block of W. 15th St. in the evening for what was initially reported as trespassing.
When they arrived, they found "several hundred individuals" gathered outside of a KU fraternity house who were protesting.
In addition to the police officers, members of the sheriff's office and KU Public Safety maintained a law enforcement presence in the area during the protest "to ensure the safety of everyone involved."
The police department says no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.
"We are aware of social media reports that claim LKPD used OC (pepper) spray on protestors in attendance," the department said. "This was done by private security personnel in advance of police arrival."
"We are also aware of an incident involving a possible sexual assault near campus over the weekend," they said "In order to protect the privacy of victims, we do not comment or provide details about sexual assault incidents or their associated investigations."
They add: "We take allegations of sexual assault very seriously. Part of the trauma-informed process utilized by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department focuses on empowering survivors by allowing them time and space to make their own decisions. We encourage anyone who is a victim or has knowledge of a sexual assault to call us at 785-832-7509."
Protestors are planning a second protest outside the fraternity house Tuesday night.
“We just really want to get the message across that that is not welcome on campus and they are not welcome on campus because they have repeatedly done this type of stuff and it shouldn’t have even happened in the first place,” sophomore Annika Bergsten said.
Meanwhile, the University of Kansas released a message regarding the incident. That can be read on their website here.
