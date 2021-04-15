JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Teams across the MLB will be showcasing the number 42 today for Jackie Robinson Day.
That includes our hometown Royals, but they aren’t the only ones in the City of Fountains paying homage to the great Jackie Robinson.
“A number of years ago, we were able to get the state of Missouri to recognize April 15th officially as Jackie Robinson day,” says Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Every year, the museum goes all out for the former baseball star who broke the color barrier.
“It reminds us for those that don’t think that one individual can invoke change you don’t have to look much further than Jackie Robinson,” says Kendrick.
Today, the museum unveiled a brand-new work of art featuring Jackie Robinson called Grace, by California sports artist Dave Hobrecht.
“We’ve done other Jackie Robinson pieces but this one was totally different and special,” says Hobrecht.
It depicts a moment at the dinner table between Dodger greats number 42, Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, and civil rights icon Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., where MLK reflects on the role these athletes played in the civil rights movement.
“Here’s the world’s greatest civil rights leader who is essentially acknowledging to them that, 'I’m not sure I could have done what you all did,'” says Kendrick.
This powerful message almost didn’t make it on display at the museum because the piece was severely damaged during its FedEx delivery.
“It was shocking because it just had never happened before and it was devastating,” says Hobrecht.
Kendrick posted on Twitter about the damage and it caught the eye of many, including local frame shop owner Sean Smith.
“I didn’t know the whole story behind it... I was just like I’ve shipped things had things break, so I was just like I have to help,” says Smith Owner of Art & Frame Kansas City.
Just like Jackie Robinson and the Negro Leagues, the museum, artist, and frame shop owner adjusted -- even finding a way to highlight the damage.
“It speaks to the resilient spirit of the Negro Leagues and I think we try to embody that spirit and it’s not always easy,” says Kendrick.
The museum already has a large Jackie Robinson section but, due to the size of this art, Kendrick says they are looking for a perfect spot in the museum for its permanent home.
