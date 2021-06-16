CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A North Kansas City councilmember is getting much community push back after comments he made last night in regard to a city push to allow businesses and churches to put stickers up in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Have you said something really stupid and, after you say it, you go back and you are like, 'Why did I even say that?'” said Councilman Wes Graves of NKC’s Ward 1.
That’s what is going through the mind of Councilman Graves after comments he made during a city council meeting Tuesday night.
"Essentially, once you go down this road, where do you draw the line? You can start bringing up pedophilia and Satan worshipers, etc.,” said Graves during the meeting.
That was in response to an agenda item allowing businesses and churches to voluntarily post a “NKC United” sticker on their building in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Nowhere in any of these groups listed does pedophilia even fit in and so my comment was: I apologize. I wish I can take it back because it was not applicable, it was out of left field,” says Graves.
Graves has since publicly apologized on social media about his choice of words.
He said the point he was really trying to convey was that he supports the policy but worries it can have a negative impact on the community, since those who get the stickers will be on a list.
“There are going to be people in our community that perhaps will not take the pledge and I don’t want to see them be attacked or blacklisted,” said Graves.
Mindy Hart is an administrator for the North Kansas City Neighbors Facebook group, which has several community posts about the incident.
“I knew that was going to stir up emotions in our community and in the outer community, as well,” said Hart.
She believes the area is making this negative situation into a positive one.
“This propelled a conversation that has allowed people to learn and to grow,” said Hart.
Word of the incident has quickly spread across the river. Justice Horn, the Vice Chair of the LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City, said just recently one of the Kansas City leaders compared gender inclusive bathrooms to public safety.
“I think we need to look hard in the mirror, that when we raise pride flags in both cities, that we're not just doing it for symbolism; that we're actually standing with these people who call Kansas City home,” said Horn.
Councilman Graves said he has learned from his mistake and is sorry.
As for the stickers, the board did vote last night in favor of them 7-1 with the one vote against being Graves.
