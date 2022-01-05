NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Students at North Kansas City schools will continue wearing masks for the next month.
On Tuesday, the NKC council voted 6-1 to extend their mask order for students in grades kindergarten through 12.
North Kansas City mayor Bryant DeLong shared the announcement on Twitter, saying he believes this move will help keep schools open.
"We can't continue ignoring our regional hospitals pleas regarding this surge," Mayor DeLong said. "Our hospitals are filling quickly while also experiencing a high % of staff outages due to Covid."
NKC is one of the few cities in the metro that continues to require masks for students.
Earlier this week, Shawnee Mission School District voted to allow optional masking for middle and high schoolers. The meeting faced backlash from parents, with multiple outbursts from the crowd.
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss its order related to masking in Joco elementary schools.
