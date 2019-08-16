KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa is headed to Kansas City.
If you missed her first stop in Kansas City back in June, now is your chance to see her, again.
Her first multi-city, live concert tour, Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M., includes a stop at Sprint Center on Sept. 21.
.@itsjojosiwa is taking you behind the scenes of her D.R.E.A.M. tour in her new TV special, premiering Saturday at 8p/7c on @Nickelodeon. Don’t miss the show here on Sept. 21!More Info: https://t.co/RZU0dX6j8e pic.twitter.com/n6DN1YA64J— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) August 16, 2019
Tickets are on sale now at Sprintcenter.com, Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or by phone at 888-929-7849.
