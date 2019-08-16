JoJo Siwa

Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa is headed to Kansas City.

If you missed her first stop in Kansas City back in June, now is your chance to see her, again.

Her first multi-city, live concert tour, Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M., includes a stop at Sprint Center on Sept. 21.

Tickets are on sale now at Sprintcenter.com, Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or by phone at 888-929-7849.

