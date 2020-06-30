KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Nichols Family, along with the Miller Nichols Charitable Foundation, has added their support for the renaming of the J.C. Nichols Fountain and Parkway on the Country Club Plaza.

In a statement Tuesday, the family has also committed $100,000 to the City of Fountains Foundation toward the continued support and maintenance of the fountain.

“We have a great passion for the Kansas City spirit, and for the people in every corner of our community who bring it to life,” foundation president Kay Callison said. “It is important to each of us that we publicly endorse the name change for the greater good of the City we love.”

Mark Callison, grandson of Miller Nichols says this is a defining moment for Kansas City.

“Our family stands squarely behind the spirit of diversity, equality and social justice that has taken hold in our region and in our nation. My grandfather Miller taught us these values. The best way we knew to communicate them was to say to Kansas Citians from every corner of this community, ‘Kansas City, the Nichols Family stands with you,’" he said.

Kay Callison said if her father was alive today that he would be proud to see the family taking these actions.

"We will continue our quiet, heartfelt Foundation work to ensure that we can support the values he instilled, toward the betterment of the City we all love," Kay Callison said.

Terry Dunn, board member of the Miller Nichols Charitable Foundation, said that he welcomed the opportunity to support the family’s actions.

“Today, the Nichols family has acted with humility and passion for Kansas City. I’m honored to share in their efforts to make equality and social justice a critical priority. We will all be better and stronger for it," Dunn said.