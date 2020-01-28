KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 31-year-old Kansas City postal clerk and lifelong Chiefs fan will now have a bobblehead made after his "bad luck" went viral.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a limited edition bobblehead featuring Kansas City Chiefs superfan Charles Penn – otherwise known as "Bad Luck Chuck."
Penn became a viral sensation during the Chiefs’ run to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
“I never thought I would have a bobblehead of me made, but when the Hall of Fame and Museum approached me about it, I thought it was an awesome idea,” Penn said. “As long as fans keep them away from the stadium, I think it will become a good luck charm that will bring us a lot of wins for years to come.”
On a base bearing his now-famous nickname, the bobblehead features “Bad Luck Chuck” sitting on his couch in front of his television set with his arms outstretched. He is wearing a shirt that says, “BAD LUCK CHUCK – DO IT FOR THE KINGDOM” along with his knit cap.
The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.
They are going into production now and are expected to ship in May.
The bobbleheads cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Click here to order.
Penn, is known to cause the Chiefs to lose when he’s in attendance. He went to the AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans after spending $258 on a ticket. When the Chiefs fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter (and later 24-0), Penn tweeted a video of himself leaving Arrowhead Stadium in hopes of reversing his team’s fortunes.
In the 31-second video, he said he was heading out to watch the second-half comeback from the comforts of home.
January 12, 2020
The Chiefs went on to score 42 unanswered points en route to one of the biggest comeback victories in NFL playoff history.
Known as “Big Buck Chuck” on Twitter, Penn’s video has more than a million views and he is up to almost 9,000 followers thanks to his newfound celebrity status.
"We were thrilled that Bad Luck Chuck was as excited about the bobblehead idea as we were when we reached out to him last week,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this will be an extremely popular bobblehead for fans in the Kansas City area and beyond—we just ask that you keep it at home or at your office and don’t bring it to any games to keep any potential bad luck away from the team!”
With Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, Penn’s whereabouts for the Chiefs-49ers showdown will be a game-time decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.