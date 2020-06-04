JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has launched a new website where people can report police misconduct or excessive use of force.
The page can be accessed here.
"We have heard an outpouring of concern about police conduct related to the recent protests in Kansas City," Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "We needed to give citizens easy access to the system to report those concerns."
The prosecutor's office felt this new site was necessary due to the number of reports on social media and such.
