CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 obtained a video which shows the aftermath of a chase and shootout in the neighborhood of Park Avenue and Randolph Road in Claycomo. The woman who took the video did not want to be identified, but shared what she says happened.

Police: 1 fatally shot in Claycomo One person was shot to death early Wednesday in Claycomo, police there said.

The woman says she woke up to gunfire and a loud crack early Wednesday morning. When she looked outside, she saw a flatbed truck crashed into a utility line on her front lawn. According to the woman, one her neighbors woke up around 2 a.m. to someone stealing his truck and he chased after the suspect.

Police report a shootout happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Randolph Road, where one of two alleged suspects in the auto theft was killed. The other suspect took off. As of Thursday morning, police had not located him.

Police identified the suspect they are searching for as a man in his early 20s or a teen who is wanted for auto theft related to or connection with the incident.

KCTV5 reached out to the Claycomo Police Department multiple times on Friday. The department has not commented further.