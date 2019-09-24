KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Tuesday, Missouri ranks as number eight for the worst road infrastructure in the country. What’s that mean for you? The study found Missouri drivers pay almost $700 a year for vehicle repairs due to poor road conditions.
Driving in Missouri can be costly, drivers didn’t need a study to tell them that. But Quotewizard did one anyways, using Federal Highway Administration Data. It found almost a quarter of Missouri roads are in bad shape, costing drivers an average of $699 a year.
The main complaint KCTV5 News heard from drivers was potholes. They’re especially bad this year following the bad winter. Missouri Department of Transportation Engineer David Sylvester says potholes are a constant concern.
“You can drive around a pothole, but you can’t drive around a closed bridge,” Sylvester said.
The governor’s office says there are 909 bridges across the state that are rated in poor condition by the Federal Highway Administration. There are $8 billion worth of un-funded transportation needs. And therefore, a backlog of projects that need to move forward.
MoDOT says 60 of those bridges are in the nine-county area their Kansas City district serves.
“The funds are always in short need for what we have and the things that we need to fix in this state,” Sylvester said.
An example of one of those poor bridges is the north bound 291 bridge over the Missouri River.
MoDOT shut down the right lane to relieve weight on it due to structural concerns under the bridge.
